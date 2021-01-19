MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: At pet clinic, shortage of veterinarians but not of animal care

Photos and text by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Among the many professionals who ended up adjusting to life during the pandemic have been the veterinarians at the Philippine Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals along Recto Avenue in Manila.

While some continued their practice at home, others moved to a different clinic, leaving doctors Albert Corpuz and Steve Du to deal with much of the remaining work at the clinic.

Early one Tuesday, they welcomed 30 clients, as more were expected to arrive throughout that day. To cope with the number of patients, the vets take turns treating patients and resting.

Corpuz and Du do not turn away clients, and they take time to share advice on how to best care for pets, from spotting symptoms to recommending proper food.

Here are scenes in a typical day in the life of a veterinarian.

The facade of the Philippine Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals clinic in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Star and Hachiko are treated at the Philippine Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals clinic on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A patient looks curiously at the doctors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A pet waits anxiously for its turn to be checked. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Negra is comforted as she gets treated for fever on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Doctors Albert Corpuz and Steve Du care for their patients, even as their clinic faces a shortage of veterinarians. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Miso gets ready for a checkup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Dr. Albert Corpuz gives reminders to a pet parent after checkup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Dr. Albert Corpuz fills out forms as he waits for the next patient. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Negra is hugged by her pet parents while she is treated for a fever. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Miso gets ready for a shot during her checkup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Kira smiles at her owner while Dr. Steve Du collects blood samples. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Petra gets a pat on the head during her checkup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Doctors Corpuz and Du treats some 30 patients on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News