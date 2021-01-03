2020 Yearender: Our favorite delivery eats during pandemic

1. Milky Dust Donuts Korean-style donuts with Filipino flavors that are celebrity approved and wildly copied. Nothing beats the original and Milky Dust Donuts continues to wow with new flavors like their Berries and Cream. This author is still partial to Dark Mocha. (FB/IG @milkydustdonuts)

2. John Dough Pandesal It’s the year of the sourdough and John Dough specializes in sourdough breads. While they have various focaccias and the crusty beautiful sourdough loafs, their sourdough pandesals were my favorite simply heated and eaten with good butter or as grilled cheese pandesals. (FB/IG @JohnDoughPH)

3. The Drunk Baker’s Classic Lemon Olive Oil Cake with Rum Cream Cheese Have you ever had an olive oil cake? It’s not as strange as you think and you don’t taste the ‘olive’ as much as you taste its fruitiness. Besides being healthy this extra virgin olive oil cake by Joey Silvestre aka The Drunk Baker stays moist longer. You can have it on its own, but we recommend getting the one with rum-forward cream cheese and fresh fruits. Other boozy delights by The Drunk Baker include whisky brownies and dark choco chunk cookies. (FB @drunkbaker / IG @the.drunk.baker)

4. Chef Sau’s Vuko Fye Who can say no to chef Sau del Rosario ’s Vuko Fye — layers of buco, sweet cream encased in a sinfully buttery crust. While the Vuco Fye together with Café Fleur’s stable of delicious baked treats were baked in Pampanga and delivered in Manila, these treats are set to be made in Manila with Café Fleur Poblacion set to open soon! (FB/IG @cafefleur.ph , @chefsau)

5. Pastry Amore’s Chewy Buns While they have tin cakes aplenty (Gianduja Chocolate Cake, Espresso Cheesecake), Pastry Armoire’s Chewy Buns are my new unique new baked goods favorite. Imagine the taste and texture of chewy flavored mochi/rice-flour donuts inside a crispy biscuit crackle crust. Not that sweet and comes in yummy flavors like Aged Parmesan, Matcha White Chocolate and this author’s favorite – Dark Chocolate. (FB @pastryamore / IG@pastryamoreph )

6. Purple Ants Hot Chocolate Brew Kit Nothing like a cup of hot chocolate to while away the holiday blues. The Purple Ants Hot Chocolate Brew Kit comes with everything you need for a silky hot drink. Serves up to 6 people, the kit contains full cream milk, local artisan chocolate (milk, 60% dark chocolate, or 75% dark chocolate), cocoa powder and raw honey. Made by Purple Ants Chocolatier, buy the chocolate jars separately or in their impressive Mercedes Benz branded kits in any of their stores (Mercedes Benz showrooms in EDSA Greenhills, Bonifacio Global City). (FB @purpleantscatsedsa)

7. Pork Project’s Best Bagoong Ever While this comfort food-centric company by chef Red Agustin has a varied menu from crispy pupor (chicharon), laing, and bagnet, among others, his Best Ever Bagoong is this author’s favorite bagoong. Perfectly balanced saltiness and sweetness, lightly tinged with red, and bursting with umami flavor, this author lived for the small slices of pork in the bagoong and imagined a potful of binagoongan with this best-ever condiment. (FB/IG @theporkprojectPH)

8. IMakeLemonBars Lemon bars that beautifully straddles that line between sour and sweet with a generously buttery crust. It took me a month to finally get a slot again for these lemony treats by food influencers-turned lemon bar masters Lucky Alabado and Waltz Siy and getting a box (or a tray) feels and tastes like an achievement. Best enjoyed chilled and paired with black coffee. (FB/IG @imakelemonbars)

9. Mailchip’s 4C Cookies Made from 64% and 55% dark chocolate, and cacao nibs, this bestselling cookie hits all the chocolatey spots, and keeps it interesting and balanced with the addition of flaky Maldon Sea salt. (FB @mailchipbakery / IG @mailchip)

10. The Hungry Chef’s Mooncake This chef/food influencer makes one of the most acclaimed homemade mooncakes in Manila. While only readily available during mid-autumn season, chef Nathaniel Uy doesn’t scrimp on flavor and ingredients, and sometimes opens his bakery by request for a minimum order. His crust gets tops mark for being flaky and delicious. (FB @chef.nathaniel.uy / IG @thehungrychef )

11. La Petite Fromagerie’s Trufflata Burrata cheese with truffle cream cheese. On pizza, with pasta, even slathered onto bread, it’s a creamy cheesy wonderful invention. (FB @lapetitefromagerie.mnl / IG @lapetitefromagerie)