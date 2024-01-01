MULTIMEDIA

What's your memorable jeepney experience?

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

"Beep, beep, beep, beep

Tabi kayo't baka kayo'y maipit

Sakay na kayo

Kahit hanggang kanto

Ang buhay ng tsuper

Ay 'di gawang biro"

This 1974 song released by the Juan Dela Cruz Band puts into music the significance of jeepneys in Filipino culture.

But is it really the end of the road for the Philippines’ iconic jeepney?

These U.S. military jeeps, modified and left behind after World War II, found its use for faster transportation in the country. For decades, these public utility jeepneys provided transport for the masses, which make them more endearing to many Filipinos, earning them the moniker “Hari ng Kalsada” or King of the Road.

The ubiquity of the Philippine jeepney, marked by its colorful designs and rugged characteristics, makes it unique. An iconic symbol — almost synonymous with the Philippines — that even tourists would not miss out on riding the jeepney for that unique experience.

However, in the push for modernization, traditional jeepneys aged 15 years and above had to be replaced to address system efficiency and make them environmentally friendly. With the scheduled phase-out, is it time to say goodbye to another icon?

A driver carries a detachable jeepney prepare for their respective trips for the day at a jeepney garage in Antipolo City on December 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Colorful airbrushed artwork is seen on the sides of a jeepney at a terminal in Mandaluyong City on December 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Owners often express themselves through various artworks, this time featuring a patriotic theme with Andres Bonifacio and the Katipuneros on the side of the jeepney. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A driver rolls up a transparent plastic curtain used as a rain protector as he prepares at a terminal in Pasig City on December 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A metal horse sculpture is seen on the hood of a jeepney, signifying its origin as an 'auto calesa,' the first shared taxi introduced in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Colorful signs with catchy slogans adorn a jeepney to attract attention. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A jeepney plying Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City is decorated with inspiring quotes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Passengers practice the honesty system as fares are passed from one passenger to the driver. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News 'Barya lang po sa umaga' reminds passengers to prepare loose coins as payment during early morning trips. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A barker calls for passengers along Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Passengers give way as another passenger with big cargo boards a jeepney plying the Antipolo-Cubao route in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers share a light moment as they prepare for their respective trips plying the Antipolo-Cubao route at a terminal in Antipolo, Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News In a predominantly Catholic country, rosaries are often seen hanging on rearview mirrors as drivers pray for a safe trip. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A jeepney plying Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City is decorated with inspiring quotes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Bayanihan is very much alive when passengers with big cargos board a jeepney. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A driver collects fare as they prepare their jeepneys at a terminal in Mandaluyong City on December 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Drivers may extend their trips if they need extra money to support their needs. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Sun up to sundown, jeepneys have been providing affordable transport to the public. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The 'patokista,' derived from the word 'patok' or popular, refers to drivers with fast jeepneys with colorful light displays and lively music. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News