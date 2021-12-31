MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos greet new year under shadow of COVID-19 for second straight year

For the second straight year, Filipinos greeted the new year under the shadow of COVID-19.

After days of low fresh cases, the country was greeted with a sudden uptick in the positivity rate and new cases on new year’s eve, leading to authorities raising the alert level to 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 to 15. This came days after declaring the capitol region would remain in the lower alert level 2 for the first half of January.

Revelers didn’t seem to mind the threat of the omicron variant as they enjoyed festivities welcoming 2022, albeit muted compared to previous years.

Here are some scenes from New Year celebrations in Metro Manila.

New year revelers wait for the fireworks display at Bonifacio Global City on new year’s eve. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People are in a festive mood as they wait for the fireworks display at the Bonifacio Global City on new year’s eve. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Quezon City ushers in the new year with a 10-minute fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Revelers watch a drone display show at Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City on new year’s eve. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Revelers in Taguig welcome the new year with a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A woman cradles her dog as people watch a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Fireworks light up the night sky at the Quezon Memorial Circle on new year's eve. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News People react as they watch a fireworks display at BGC. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People take selfies during a fireworks display at BGC. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Revelers light up sparklers moments after the fireworks display at Bonifacio High Street. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Quezon City ushers in the new year with a 10-minute fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Revelers are in a festive mood as they light sparklers at BGC to welcome the new year. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News