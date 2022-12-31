Home  >  Life

Enjoying the last sunset of 2022

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2022 10:41 PM

Last sunset of 2022

People enjoy the beach during the last sunset of the year at a beach resort in Subic Bay Freeport on Saturday. Many Filipinos head out of Metro Manila during the week between Christmas and New Year to take advantage of the long holidays. 

