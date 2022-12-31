Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the last sunset of 2022 Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 31 2022 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People enjoy the beach during the last sunset of the year at a beach resort in Subic Bay Freeport on Saturday. Many Filipinos head out of Metro Manila during the week between Christmas and New Year to take advantage of the long holidays. Read More: New Year sunset Subic beach /overseas/01/01/23/putin-praises-benedict-as-defender-of-traditional-christian-values/news/12/31/22/tingnan-kabayanihan-ni-gat-jose-rizal-ginunita-sa-qatar/news/12/31/22/marcos-1st-head-of-state-to-visit-china-in-2023/overseas/12/31/22/chinas-xi-says-light-of-hope-in-front-of-us-on-covid/news/12/31/22/icymi-380-distressed-overseas-filipinos-nakauwi-sa-ph-mula-jeddah