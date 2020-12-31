Home  >  Life

Looking forward to the new year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2020 08:17 PM | Updated as of Dec 31 2020 09:42 PM

A couple looks at the Metro Manila skyline during the year’s last sunset on Thursday, New Year’s eve. In a recent survey of 1,200 Filipinos, 79% percent of those polled said they remain positive towards the prospects of the coming year. 

