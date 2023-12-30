Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Shopping for round things Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2023 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Saturday as New Year approaches. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the new year. Read More: New Year round fruits market fortune 2024 New Year's Eve /overseas/12/30/23/china-expels-9-army-officials-from-parliament-media/sports/12/30/23/mma-how-2022-setback-transformed-joshua-pacio/news/12/30/23/ncrpo-chief-inspects-terminals-on-rizal-day/overseas/12/30/23/life-in-danger-hk-independence-advocate-decries-police-pressure/news/12/30/23/ahead-of-new-years-eve-firecracker-related-injuries-breach-100-mark