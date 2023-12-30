Home  >  Life

Shopping for round things

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2023 04:05 PM

Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Saturday as New Year approaches. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the new year.

