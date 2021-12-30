Employees get first look at Manila Zoo's new look

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Saying hello to Mali during Manila Zoo soft opening Maria Tan, AFP Posted at Dec 30 2021 07:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People interact with Mali the elephant at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden in Manila on Thursday during a soft opening for employees and their family members. The zoo is set to open with new improvements such as a larger living space for Mali in the first quarter of next year after being closed in 2019 over sanitary violations. SNEAK PEEK: Newly renovated Manila Zoo set to reopen in first quarter of 2022 'Sanctuary different from the wild': PETA urges Isko to reconsider keeping Mali in new Manila Zoo Read More: Manila Zoo Mali elephant Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden /video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget/sports/01/02/22/football-west-ham-keep-up-top-four-push-with-win-at-palace/sports/01/02/22/indonesia-miffed-after-4-ruled-out-in-suzuki-cup-final/sports/01/02/22/nba-mavericks-luka-doncic-clears-covid-19-protocol