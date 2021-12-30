Home  >  Life

Saying hello to Mali during Manila Zoo soft opening

Maria Tan, AFP

Posted at Dec 30 2021 07:05 PM

Employees get first look at Manila Zoo's new look

People interact with Mali the elephant at the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden in Manila on Thursday during a soft opening for employees and their family members. The zoo is set to open with new improvements such as a larger living space for Mali in the first quarter of next year after being closed in 2019 over sanitary violations. 

