Black Nazarene placed in Sta. Cruz Church

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees visit Black Nazarene in Sta. Cruz Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic devotees offer prayers during mass on Thursday at the Sta. Cruz Church in Manila where the image of the Black Nazarene is located until January 10, 2022. For the second straight year, the Black Nazarene procession, colloquially called Traslacion, remains suspended as is the traditional “pahalik” as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.