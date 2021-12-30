Home  >  Life

Devotees visit Black Nazarene in Sta. Cruz Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:11 PM

Black Nazarene placed in Sta. Cruz Church

Catholic devotees offer prayers during mass on Thursday at the Sta. Cruz Church in Manila where the image of the Black Nazarene is located until January 10, 2022. For the second straight year, the Black Nazarene procession, colloquially called Traslacion, remains suspended as is the traditional “pahalik” as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

