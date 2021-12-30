Black Nazarene placed in Sta. Cruz Church

MULTIMEDIA
Devotees visit Black Nazarene in Sta. Cruz Church
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:11 PM
Catholic devotees offer prayers during mass on Thursday at the Sta. Cruz Church in Manila where the image of the Black Nazarene is located until January 10, 2022. For the second straight year, the Black Nazarene procession, colloquially called Traslacion, remains suspended as is the traditional “pahalik” as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
