Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Round fruits for New Year's George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2020 06:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers arrange fruits inside the EDSAN Bagsakan Fruit Market in Balintawak, Quezon City on Wednesday. Prices of round fruits are expected to go up as demand increases for the New Year's celebration. Filipinos traditionally serve round fruits on the ‘Media Noche’ table, which is believed to attract good fortune and prosperity. ALAMIN: Presyo ng ilang pagkaing patok sa Media Noche Read More: New Year round fruits Media Noche EDSAn Bagsakan fruit vendors /news/12/30/20/populasyon-ng-ph-posibleng-umabot-ng-1108-milyon-pagdating-ng-2021/sports/12/30/20/in-local-sporting-milestone-ada-milby-relishes-role-as-new-ph-rugby-chief/news/12/30/20/us-kasama-na-sa-mga-bansang-may-travel-restrictions-dahil-sa-bagong-covid-19-variant/news/12/30/20/8-patay-sa-operasyon-ng-pulis-at-militar-sa-iloilo-at-capiz/news/12/30/20/dfa-reports-1-new-covid-19-case-among-filipinos-abroad