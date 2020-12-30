MULTIMEDIA

Round fruits for New Year's

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Workers arrange fruits inside the EDSAN Bagsakan Fruit Market in Balintawak, Quezon City on Wednesday. Prices of round fruits are expected to go up as demand increases for the New Year's celebration. Filipinos traditionally serve round fruits on the ‘Media Noche’ table, which is believed to attract good fortune and prosperity.