Getting ready for Rizal Day

Calamba gets ready for Rizal's 126th death anniversary
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2022 06:44 PM | Updated as of Dec 29 2022 06:45 PM
A worker prepares decorative buntings at the Rizal Shrine, a reproduction of the original two-story, Spanish-Colonial style house of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Calamba, Laguna on Thursday. The country is gearing up to commemorate the 126th death anniversary of Rizal on December 30.
