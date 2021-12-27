Devotees attend blessing of Black Nazarene replicas

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees attend blessing of replicas of the Black Nazarene Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2021 05:30 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2021 05:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees have their Black Nazarene replicas paraded in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday, for the traditional blessing of images ahead of the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. The annual Traslacion, or the traditional procession of the Black Nazarene, remains suspended for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dinaragsang prusisyon sa Traslacion suspendido ulit sa 2022 Read More: Quiapo Church Black Nazarene Traslation religion /overseas/12/27/21/australia-records-first-omicron-death/overseas/12/27/21/secret-myanmar-clinics-treat-covid-patients/business/12/27/21/balai-ni-fruitas-eyes-p309-million-ipo/overseas/12/27/21/israel-tests-4th-covid-vaccine-dose/overseas/12/27/21/trumpism-without-trump-republican-playbook-for-2022