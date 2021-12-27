Devotees attend blessing of Black Nazarene replicas

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees attend blessing of replicas of the Black Nazarene

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees have their Black Nazarene replicas paraded in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday, for the traditional blessing of images ahead of the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. The annual Traslacion, or the traditional procession of the Black Nazarene, remains suspended for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.