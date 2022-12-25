Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Hitting the (dolomite) beach on Christmas day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2022 08:56 PM

Hitting the (dolomite) beach on Christmas day

People take in the view and relax by the dolomite beach in Manila on Christmas day. Filipinos usually spend time in popular tourist attractions with loved ones and family this time of the year as they take advantage of the work-free holidays from Christmas leading to the New Year.

Read More:  Christmas   dolomite beach   Manila   holiday   dolomite   Pasko 2022   Pasko   Christmas 2022  