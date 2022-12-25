Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Hitting the (dolomite) beach on Christmas day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2022 08:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take in the view and relax by the dolomite beach in Manila on Christmas day. Filipinos usually spend time in popular tourist attractions with loved ones and family this time of the year as they take advantage of the work-free holidays from Christmas leading to the New Year. Mga pasyalan sa Laguna, Tagaytay dinayo ngayong Pasko Read More: Christmas dolomite beach Manila holiday dolomite Pasko 2022 Pasko Christmas 2022 /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel