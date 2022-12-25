Home  >  Life

All smiles on Christmas day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2022 04:16 PM

People have their photo taken with their dogs beside a Santa Claus image as they celebrate Christmas Day in Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City. According to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station, seven out of 10 Filipinos expect a “happy” Christmas this year.

