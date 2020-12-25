Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Still a colorful Luneta Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2020 08:33 PM

Still a colorful Luneta Christmas

People who flocked to Luneta Park, a popular destination for families during Christmas, watch a dancing fountain, on Friday. Visitors to the park were limited at 2,000, a far cry from the previous year’s 77,000 during Christmas day, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Luneta   Christmas   Luneta park   dancing fountain   Philippines Christmas   Philippines COVID-19 Christmas   Philippines pandemic Christmas   multimedia   multimedia photos  