MULTIMEDIA Still a colorful Luneta Christmas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2020 08:33 PM People who flocked to Luneta Park, a popular destination for families during Christmas, watch a dancing fountain, on Friday. Visitors to the park were limited at 2,000, a far cry from the previous year's 77,000 during Christmas day, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luneta Park, bukas sa Pasko pero may mga limitasyon, pagbabago dahil sa pandemya PH virus tally breaches 467,000 with over 1,800 new cases