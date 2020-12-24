MULTIMEDIA

Underwater Santas

Dasril Roszandi, AFP

Divers wearing Santa Claus costumes greet a visitor at the Jakarta aquarium in Jakarta on Thursday, Christmas Eve. Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan recently signed a circular, enforced from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8, calling on residents to refrain from staging or attending activities that can cause crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.