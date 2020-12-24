Home  >  Life

The Christ Child is born

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 11:18 PM

A priest lays an image of Baby Jesus at the belen of San Felipe Neri Church in Mandaluyong during the last Mass on Thursday, Christmas Eve. The parish only puts the image of the Christ Child in the Nativity Scene during Christmas Eve to symbolize the completion of the Holy Family. 

