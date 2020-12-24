Home > Life MULTIMEDIA The Christ Child is born Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2020 11:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A priest lays an image of Baby Jesus at the belen of San Felipe Neri Church in Mandaluyong during the last Mass on Thursday, Christmas Eve. The parish only puts the image of the Christ Child in the Nativity Scene during Christmas Eve to symbolize the completion of the Holy Family. Read More: Christmas Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Mass San Felipe Neri parish Mandaluyong Belen Nativity Scene Baby Jesus multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/24/20/kahit-may-pandemya-mga-katoliko-dumayo-sa-manila-cathedral-para-sa-christmas-eve-mass/business/12/24/20/a-brexit-trade-deal-at-last-eu-and-uk-clinch-narrow-accord/news/12/24/20/shabu-na-nakasilid-sa-pakete-ng-instant-noodles-tinangkang-ipuslit-sa-davao-city-jail/entertainment/12/24/20/look-dingdong-dantes-marian-rivera-in-holiday-themed-shoot-with-kids/entertainment/12/24/20/jm-de-guzman-gives-fans-a-glimpse-of-his-upcoming-movie-toppak