Countdown to Noche Buena

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 04:45 PM

Fresh fruits are sold at the Balintawak market in Quezon CIty, Thursday, a few hours before Noche Buena. Round fruits are commonly served during Noche Buena feasts as they are believed to bring good luck and prosperity. 

