Countdown to Noche Buena
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 24 2020 04:45 PM

Fresh fruits are sold at the Balintawak market in Quezon CIty, Thursday, a few hours before Noche Buena. Round fruits are commonly served during Noche Buena feasts as they are believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

ALAMIN: Presyuhan sa Balintawak Market ilang oras bago ang Noche Buena

Read More: Christmas Christmas Eve Noche Buena Balintawak market market fruits