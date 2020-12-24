Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas in Zamboanga Charlie Saceda, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2020 10:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police guard the perimeter of the Zamboanga City Hall as residents take turns taking pictures of the colorful Christmas lights on Wednesday evening. The construction of the century old structure commenced in 1905 and was completed in 1907. Read More: Christmas Zamboanga City Christmas light security multimedia multimedia photo /sports/12/24/20/nba-pacers-pull-away-from-knicks-in-second-half-burst/news/12/24/20/holiday-blues-record-low-50-pct-of-filipinos-expect-happy-christmas/sports/12/24/20/nba-fournier-gordon-propel-magic-past-heat-in-fourth-quarter/sports/12/24/20/nba-sexton-garland-lead-cavs-to-win-over-hornets-in-opener/life/12/24/20/qc-eats-this-hotels-buffet-restaurant-opens-its-doors-again-in-time-for-the-holidays