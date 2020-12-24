Home  >  Life

Christmas in Zamboanga

Charlie Saceda, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 10:50 AM

Police guard the perimeter of the Zamboanga City Hall as residents take turns taking pictures of the colorful Christmas lights on Wednesday evening. The construction of the century old structure commenced in 1905 and was completed in 1907. 

