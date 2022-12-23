Home  >  Life

Going round and round as Christmas nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2022 09:18 PM

People visit an amusement park at the Marikina Riverbanks Center on Thursday, two days before Christmas day. Various attractions are put up by different establishments as people celebrate the holiday season with eased health protocols.

