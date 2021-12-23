Doing some shopping as Christmas nears

MULTIMEDIA

Sampling the wares

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child plays with bubbles as people head to Carriedo Street in Manila for some last minute gift-shopping on Thursday as Christmas nears, in stark contrast to the previous year’s holiday season when the country was under strict quarantine protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. Philippine health authorities on Thursday recorded the virus’ positivity rate at 1.1 percent, a slight increase from the 0.8 to 1 percent the previous days, with the decline of cases attributed to the country’s widening vaccination coverage.