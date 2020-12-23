Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Elephants spread COVID-19 awareness Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters Posted at Dec 23 2020 05:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya, Thailand on Wednesday. Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood center outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said. Thai PM blames migrant workers for market coronavirus outbreak Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 elephatnts Christmas Santa Claus coronavirus awareness students Thailand Thailand COVID-19 Thailand coronavirus multimedia multimedia photos /life/12/23/20/meet-phs-representative-in-elite-model-look-2020/news/12/23/20/saan-nagkulang-reporma-sa-pnp-kailangan-ayon-kay-rep-alvarez/sports/12/23/20/pba-still-unsure-of-import-conferences-for-next-season/news/12/23/20/things-are-looking-up-palace-tells-filipinos-who-say-life-got-worse/life/12/23/20/luneta-park-bukas-sa-pasko-pero-may-mga-limitasyon-pagbabago-dahil-sa-pandemya