MULTIMEDIA

Elephants spread COVID-19 awareness

Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters

Posted at Dec 23 2020 05:46 PM

Elephants spread COVID-19 awareness

Mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya, Thailand on Wednesday. Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood center outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said.

