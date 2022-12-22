Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pinoys line up to buy ham for Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2022 12:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Shoppers queue to buy cooked Chinese ham at a store in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday. Filipinos indulge on ham and other special dishes during Noche Buena gathering as a form of thanksgiving on Christmas Day. Read More: Excelente ham Chinese Cooked ham Quiapo Manila Noche Buena /news/12/22/22/programmer-arestado-dahil-umano-sa-bank-account-hacking/news/12/22/22/dswd-gives-out-cash-gifts-to-indigents-for-christmas/sports/12/22/22/nba-cavs-beat-bucks-raptors-end-knicks-winning-streak/business/12/22/22/erc-files-petition-to-block-tro-in-favor-of-smc-power-unit/news/12/22/22/lalaki-patay-sa-gitna-ng-malakas-na-ulan-sa-negros-or