Pinoys line up to buy ham for Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2022 12:52 PM

Shoppers queue to buy cooked Chinese ham at a store in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday. Filipinos indulge on ham and other special dishes during Noche Buena gathering as a form of thanksgiving on Christmas Day. 

