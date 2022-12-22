MULTIMEDIA
Mermaid Santa at Manila Ocean Park
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2022 02:58 PM
A diver in mermaid and Santa costume greet visitors at the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday. Manila Ocean Park is open from 10a.m. until 6 p.m daily, with the Mermaid Santa making its special appearance on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 at 2p.m.
