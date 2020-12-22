Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Still going whole hog Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Dec 22 2020 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A lechonero roasts lechon, a Noche Buena staple, at a roasting pit in Manila on Monday, a few days before Christmas. Health authorities have encouraged Filipinos to hold “virtual parties” for the Christmas season instead of attending physical gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Metro Manila COVID-19 surge begins ahead of Christmas: OCTA Research Virtual parties OK, but no videoke: DOH guidelines on pandemic holiday celebrations out Read More: lechon lechonero Noche Buena Christmas Pasko Christmas in the Philippines Pasko sa Pinas /news/12/22/20/4-dead-6-missing-after-landslide-hits-copper-mine-site-in-toldeo-city/news/12/22/20/bakit-di-nasibak-si-nuezca-sa-kabila-ng-mga-kaso-resulta-ng-due-process-ani-sinas/video/life/12/22/20/throwback-samgyup-sa-bahay/business/12/22/20/unionbank-thrift-arm-citysavings-issues-p5-b-notes-to-expand-loan-portfolio/news/12/22/20/palace-buang-cop-cant-plea-insanity-in-tarlac-twin-slay