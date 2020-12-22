Home  >  Life

Still going whole hog

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Dec 22 2020 04:56 PM

Still going whole hog

A lechonero roasts lechon, a Noche Buena staple, at a roasting pit in Manila on Monday, a few days before Christmas. Health authorities have encouraged Filipinos to hold “virtual parties” for the Christmas season instead of attending physical gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

