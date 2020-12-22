MULTIMEDIA

Clouds over magnificent Mt. Apo

Rhodie Mynn Jumilla for ABS-CBN News

Orange saucer-like clouds cover the summit of Mt. Apo at sunrise around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as observed from Digos City and other parts of Davao del Sur. These Altocumulus Standing Lenticularis clouds or lenticular clouds are formed when the flow of air is obstructed by land formations or artificial structures, creating whirls of air called eddies.