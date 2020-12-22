MULTIMEDIA
Clouds over magnificent Mt. Apo
Rhodie Mynn Jumilla for ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2020 09:43 AM
Orange saucer-like clouds cover the summit of Mt. Apo at sunrise around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as observed from Digos City and other parts of Davao del Sur. These Altocumulus Standing Lenticularis clouds or lenticular clouds are formed when the flow of air is obstructed by land formations or artificial structures, creating whirls of air called eddies.
