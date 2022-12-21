Home  >  Life

Santa and a mermaid at Bangkok Ocean World

Jack Taylor, AFP

Posted at Dec 21 2022 03:37 PM

Divers dressed in Santa Claus and mermaid costumes pose for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Christmas shows attract patrons with 4 days left before Christmas Day. 

