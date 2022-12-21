Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Santa and a mermaid at Bangkok Ocean World Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Dec 21 2022 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Divers dressed in Santa Claus and mermaid costumes pose for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Christmas shows attract patrons with 4 days left before Christmas Day. Read More: Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World Santa Claus Christmas /sports/12/21/22/jokic-inspires-nuggets-to-take-top-spot-in-the-west/news/multimedia/photo/12/21/22/marcos-leads-groundbreaking-for-pambansang-pabahay/classified-odd/12/21/22/n-zealands-amended-cow-burp-tax-plans-still-stink-say-farmers/entertainment/12/21/22/jodi-sta-maria-nabudol-ni-spider-man-sa-hollywood/news/12/21/22/marcos-vetoes-some-provisions-in-2023-budget