Sun, surf, and sand amid omicron threat

Hitting the holiday waves

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

People carry surf boards as they walk along the beach in San Juan, La Union, a popular tourist spot, on Tuesday as Christmas nears. Tourism operators, one of the most heavily hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been forced to rely on local tourists as the country closed its borders to foreign tourists due to the threat of the omicron variant.