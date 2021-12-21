Home  >  Life

Hitting the holiday waves

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 09:55 PM

Sun, surf, and sand amid omicron threat

People carry surf boards as they walk along the beach in San Juan, La Union, a popular tourist spot, on Tuesday as Christmas nears. Tourism operators, one of the most heavily hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been forced to rely on local tourists as the country closed its borders to foreign tourists due to the threat of the omicron variant. 

 

