'People's Lantern Parade' in UP Diliman

MULTIMEDIA

UP Diliman department reps hold 'People's Lantern Parade'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives from various departments of the University of the Philippines - Diliman conduct the "People's Lantern Parade", as an informal celebration of the state university's annual Christmas Lantern Parade in Quezon City on Tuesday. The parade also aims to symbolize calls to end corruption and its adherents, and to fight for democracy, human rights, and the welfare of Filipinos.