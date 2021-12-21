Home  >  Life

UP Diliman department reps hold 'People's Lantern Parade'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 08:32 PM

'People's Lantern Parade' in UP Diliman

Representatives from various departments of the University of the Philippines - Diliman conduct the "People's Lantern Parade", as an informal celebration of the state university's annual Christmas Lantern Parade in Quezon City on Tuesday. The parade also aims to symbolize calls to end corruption and its adherents, and to fight for democracy, human rights, and the welfare of Filipinos. 

