Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Headed to the Christmas bazaar

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2022 09:58 PM

Headed to the Christmas bazaar

People visit a Christmas tiangge in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Various bazaars and tiangge stalls have popped up a few days before Christmas day in different cities, as people prepare to celebrate the holidays with eased COVID-19 restrictions. 

Read More:  Christmas   tiange   bazaar   Mandaluyong  