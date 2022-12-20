MULTIMEDIA

Headed to the Christmas bazaar

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People visit a Christmas tiangge in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Various bazaars and tiangge stalls have popped up a few days before Christmas day in different cities, as people prepare to celebrate the holidays with eased COVID-19 restrictions.

