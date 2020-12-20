MULTIMEDIA
Baguio artist celebrates Cordilleran culture in 40-meter high mural
Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 20 2020 03:58 PM
A local walks past the newly inaugurated mural “Hila-Bana,” which depicts a red thread connecting people representing the Cordilleran ethnolinguistic group, created by Baguio visual artists Venzazir Martinez, on Sunday. “Hila-Bana” is one of the three public art pieces commissioned by the National Commission on Culture and Arts (NCCA) in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
- /news/12/20/20/look-tawi-tawi-town-hands-over-loose-firearms-to-marines
- /entertainment/12/20/20/bea-alonzo-admits-shell-always-be-in-love-with-this-actor
- /life/12/20/20/christmas-2020-this-veteran-caterer-offers-party-kits-for-holiday-feasts-at-home
- /sports/12/20/20/psc-looks-to-procure-vaccines-for-natl-athletes
- /sports/12/20/20/boxing-mexicos-alvarez-overpowers-britains-smith-to-claim-two-titles