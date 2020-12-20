MULTIMEDIA

Baguio artist celebrates Cordilleran culture in 40-meter high mural

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

A local walks past the newly inaugurated mural “Hila-Bana,” which depicts a red thread connecting people representing the Cordilleran ethnolinguistic group, created by Baguio visual artists Venzazir Martinez, on Sunday. “Hila-Bana” is one of the three public art pieces commissioned by the National Commission on Culture and Arts (NCCA) in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.