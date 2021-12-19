MMFF 2021 holds fluvial parade

Home  >  Life

Metro Manila Film Fest holds fluvial parade

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2021 07:29 PM

The Metro Manila Film Festival holds for the first time a Fluvial Parade of Stars along the Pasig River, instead of a traditional motorcade on Sunday. The film festival will run from December 25 2021 up to January 8, 2022. 

