MMFF 2021 holds fluvial parade

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Metro Manila Film Fest holds fluvial parade Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2021 07:29 PM The Metro Manila Film Festival holds for the first time a Fluvial Parade of Stars along the Pasig River, instead of a traditional motorcade on Sunday. The film festival will run from December 25 2021 up to January 8, 2022.