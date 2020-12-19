MULTIMEDIA
Lanterns still available
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 19 2020 08:43 PM
A lantern vendor mans his shop as he waits for customers, Saturday, less than a week before Christmas. Vendors say sales of the traditional holiday decoration have slowed down as Christmas day approaches with plastic lanterns selling as low as P200 and capiz lanterns selling up to P7,000.
