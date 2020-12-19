Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Lanterns still available

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2020 08:43 PM

Lanterns still available

A lantern vendor mans his shop as he waits for customers, Saturday, less than a week before Christmas. Vendors say sales of the traditional holiday decoration have slowed down as Christmas day approaches with plastic lanterns selling as low as P200 and capiz lanterns selling up to P7,000.

Read More:  lantern   parol   Christmas   lantern vendor   New Manila  