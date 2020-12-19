Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas tree crossing Timothy A. Clary, AFP Posted at Dec 19 2020 12:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tommy Liberto, also known as Mr. Christmas Tree, from Bel Air, Maryland walks around New York City on Friday as part of his seasonal getup on the East Coast area. Liberto designed his costume out of a real evergreen weighing more than 40 pounds. Read More: Christmas Christmas tree New York City Tommy Liberto Mr. Christmas Tree multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/12/19/20/behind-the-music-nakaraang-pasko-by-kuh-ledesma/news/12/19/20/negotiations-with-pfizer-6-other-pharma-firms-on-covid-19-vaccines-ongoing-galvez/sports/12/19/20/global-talent-set-to-shine-in-new-nba-season/sports/12/19/20/nba-lebrons-lakers-favored-to-repeat-durant-set-for-nets-debut/news/12/19/20/concrete-barrier-sa-qc-ilang-beses-nang-nababangga