Christmas tree crossing

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Posted at Dec 19 2020 12:06 PM

Tommy Liberto, also known as Mr. Christmas Tree, from Bel Air, Maryland walks around New York City on Friday as part of his seasonal getup on the East Coast area. Liberto designed his costume out of a real evergreen weighing more than 40 pounds. 

