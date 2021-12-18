Home  >  Life

Borongan residents build 'typhoon proof' Christmas tree out of bamboo

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 02:22 PM

Borongan brgy residents make Christmas tree from bamboo

Residents of Sitio Nabiyawan, Barangay Sabang Suribao in Borongan City, Eastern Samar make a Christmas tree using bamboo and nipa on Friday, a day after Typhoon Odette battered parts of Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. Locals say the “typhoon-proof” Christmas tree and materials used represent resilience. 

