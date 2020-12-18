Home  >  Life

Christmas in the new normal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2020 08:22 PM

A woman wearing a face mask and face shield passes in front of a restaurant adorned with Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Makati on Friday, a few days before Christmas. Experts have recently backed the mandatory wearing of face shields to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country logged 2,122 cases Friday, the highest recorded tally in over a month. 

