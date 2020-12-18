Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas in the new normal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2020 08:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman wearing a face mask and face shield passes in front of a restaurant adorned with Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Makati on Friday, a few days before Christmas. Experts have recently backed the mandatory wearing of face shields to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country logged 2,122 cases Friday, the highest recorded tally in over a month. Experts back mandatory wearing of face shields amid criticism PH reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, highest tally in over a month Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas Christmas decoration mall multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/12/18/20/christmas-comfort-over-covid-19-vaccines-collides-with-new-curbs/news/12/18/20/andito-po-ako-meme-backfires-as-robredo-cites-efforts-amid-mindanao-floods/entertainment/12/18/20/bow-ako-sa-inyo-vhong-tells-star-hunt-academy-boys-after-viral-performance/news/12/18/20/biliran-gov-rogelio-espina-wife-test-positive-for-covid-19/life/12/18/20/christmas-2020-gift-ideas-from-maarte-bazaar