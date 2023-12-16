Catholics head to Cubao Cathedral for Simbang Gabi

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Post-Simbang Gabi staples ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2023 09:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Churchgoers buy Christmas staples puto bumbong and bibingka after attending the first Simbang Gabi early Saturday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao. It has been a Filipino tradition to complete the Simbang Gabi, also known as the "Misa de Gallo," with some Catholics believing their wishes will be granted if they complete all 9 masses. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Catholics to join Simbang Gabi 'in droves'; PNP to deploy more personnel: CBCP PNP on full alert status as ‘Simbang Gabi’ starts Read More: Simbang Gabi puto bumbong bibingka Cubao Cathedral /news/12/16/23/piston-protest-vs-puv-modernization-program-may-reach-court/overseas/12/16/23/japans-flu-cases-surge-to-warning-level-at-fastest-pace-in-10-years/life/12/16/23/thailand-wins-miss-intercontinental-2023-ph-in-top-22/entertainment/12/16/23/jury-deliberates-in-marvel-actor-jonathan-majors-assault-case/entertainment/12/16/23/matthew-perry-died-of-acute-effects-of-ketamine-medical-examiner