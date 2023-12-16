Catholics head to Cubao Cathedral for Simbang Gabi

MULTIMEDIA

Post-Simbang Gabi staples

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Churchgoers buy Christmas staples puto bumbong and bibingka after attending the first Simbang Gabi early Saturday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao. It has been a Filipino tradition to complete the Simbang Gabi, also known as the "Misa de Gallo," with some Catholics believing their wishes will be granted if they complete all 9 masses. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News