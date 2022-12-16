Home  >  Life

Christmas traditions are back!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 11:41 AM

People buy bibingka and puto bumbong after attending the dawn mass at the San Felipe Neri Parish church in Mandaluyong on the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on Friday. Many churchgoers were excited about the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost two years of pandemic restrictions. 

