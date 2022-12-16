Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Bringing Christmas cheers to Paco, Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 10:53 PM

Christmas display lights up Paco, Manila

Passers-by look at the colorful Christmas display along Merced street in Barangay 683, Paco, Manila on Friday. The display has been a popular holiday attraction in the area for almost two decades. 

