Christmas display lights up Paco, Manila

Bringing Christmas cheers to Paco, Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2022 10:53 PM Passers-by look at the colorful Christmas display along Merced street in Barangay 683, Paco, Manila on Friday. The display has been a popular holiday attraction in the area for almost two decades.