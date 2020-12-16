Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis holds weekly general audience Handout, Vatican media via Reuters Posted at Dec 16 2020 08:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Wednesday. During the general audience, Pope Francis focused on “intercessory prayer” which is a prayer that asks on behalf of another and those accustomed to praying “never turn their backs on the world.” Football: Pope Francis becomes member of rival Argentine club for good cause New papal envoy to PH presents credentials to Duterte Read More: Pope Francis Vatican Mass general audience multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/16/20/pnp-hpg-nanita-ng-puvs-commuters-na-di-sumusunod-sa-health-protocols/news/12/16/20/fda-sumagot-kung-nangungulelat-ba-ang-pilipinas-sa-bakunahan-vs-covid-19/news/12/16/20/senate-tackles-sogiesc-based-anti-discriminatory-bill-in-plenary/news/12/16/20/most-in-history-house-now-has-32-deputy-speakers/news/12/16/20/depeds-briones-threat-of-covid-19-lowest-in-schools