Pope Francis holds weekly general audience

Handout, Vatican media via Reuters

Posted at Dec 16 2020 08:35 PM

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Wednesday. During the general audience, Pope Francis focused on “intercessory prayer” which is a prayer that asks on behalf of another and those accustomed to praying “never turn their backs on the world.” 

