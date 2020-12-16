MULTIMEDIA
Keeping Santa safe inside a bubble
Adriano Machado, Reuters
Posted at Dec 16 2020 02:59 PM
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil on Tuesday. Mass vaccination for COVID-19 will not start until March 2021, according to one of the country’s health official. Brazil, which comes second to USA with 181,835 COVID-19 deaths out of 6,927,145 confirmed cases, recorded 25,193 news cases and 433 new deaths on Tuesday according to its health ministry.
