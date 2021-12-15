Toy balloons for sale as Christmas nears

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Waiting for customers as Christmas nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2021 07:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child and her mother (not pictured) wait for customers to buy toy balloons while other vendors crowd the Roxas Boulevard service road near the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Tuesday as Christmas nears. People continue to flock to public places and market stalls for last-minute gift shopping with Christmas only days away. Pilipinas mananatili sa Alert Level 2 hanggang katapusan ng 2021 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Christmas vendors Christmas shopping Baclaran Church toy balloons /video/news/12/16/21/pari-hinimok-ang-mga-katoliko-na-iboto-si-robredo/spotlight/12/16/21/next-president-will-have-very-big-say-on-ph-cooperation-with-icc-diokno/entertainment/12/16/21/probinsyano-aurora-recalls-old-romance-with-oscar/overseas/12/16/21/uk-reports-record-daily-covid-cases-amid-omicron-spread/entertainment/12/16/21/star-cinema-drops-love-at-first-stream-full-trailer