Toy balloons for sale as Christmas nears

Waiting for customers as Christmas nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A child and her mother (not pictured) wait for customers to buy toy balloons while other vendors crowd the Roxas Boulevard service road near the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Tuesday as Christmas nears. People continue to flock to public places and market stalls for last-minute gift shopping with Christmas only days away.