Simbang Gabi staple

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

People buy puto bumbong and bibingka after attending the first anticipated Simbang Gabi Mass on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City. The dawn masses will be conducted with basic protocols in place and only at 30 percent capacity inside churches and other places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.