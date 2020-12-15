Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Simbang Gabi staple Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People buy puto bumbong and bibingka after attending the first anticipated Simbang Gabi Mass on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City. The dawn masses will be conducted with basic protocols in place and only at 30 percent capacity inside churches and other places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Christmas Simbang Gabi Immacualte Conception Cathedral puto bumbong bibingka multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/12/15/20/twitter-killer-sa-japan-hinatulan-ng-kamatayan-matapos-pumatay-ng-9-na-tao/news/12/15/20/5-bahay-sumiklab-sa-tondo-10-pamilya-apektado/entertainment/12/15/20/you-fell-in-love-with-someone-not-guwapo-bimby-whispers-3-names-to-kris-in-viral-clip-prompting-guesses/news/12/15/20/chr-probes-shooting-death-of-its-security-guard-in-zamboanga/entertainment/12/15/20/para-kaming-nakabusal-after-ians-truth-about-nora-matet-and-lotlot-speak-up