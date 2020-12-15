MULTIMEDIA

A furry Christmas in Seoul

Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden, which opened in 2016 to take in rescued cats due to failed adoption, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs recorded a 3.7 percent increase in abandoned pets in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.