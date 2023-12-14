MULTIMEDIA
Here swims Santa Claus
Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 14 2023 05:21 PM
Risa Tanaka, a feeding diver with four years of experience, wears a Santa Claus costume while practicing in preparation for a Christmas special feeding performance at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday. The aquarium once prepared a different seasonal aquarium performance at the penguin tank but bird flu forced the cancellation of the performance and the return of their traditional 'Santa Diver' feeding performance. The special Christmas performance will run from December 22-25 2023.
