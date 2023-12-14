MULTIMEDIA

Here swims Santa Claus

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Risa Tanaka, a feeding diver with four years of experience, wears a Santa Claus costume while practicing in preparation for a Christmas special feeding performance at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday. The aquarium once prepared a different seasonal aquarium performance at the penguin tank but bird flu forced the cancellation of the performance and the return of their traditional 'Santa Diver' feeding performance. The special Christmas performance will run from December 22-25 2023.