Readying for Simbang Gabi

Setting up the Belen as Simbang Gabi nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2021 08:22 PM Volunteer designer Ferdi Espeleta works on the Nativity Scene or Belen near the altar of the Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph in Las Piñas City, more popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, on Tuesday as Simbang Gabi nears. Different Catholic churches have started preparing for the traditional series of dawn masses which will begin on December 16. Read More: Christmas Nativity Scene Belen Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph Las Piñas Bamboo Organ Church dawn mass Simbang Gabi Christmas 2021 Pasko Pasko 2021