Readying for Simbang Gabi

Setting up the Belen as Simbang Gabi nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Volunteer designer Ferdi Espeleta works on the Nativity Scene or Belen near the altar of the Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph in Las Piñas City, more popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, on Tuesday as Simbang Gabi nears. Different Catholic churches have started preparing for the traditional series of dawn masses which will begin on December 16.