Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Setting up the Belen as Simbang Gabi nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 08:22 PM

Readying for Simbang Gabi

Volunteer designer Ferdi Espeleta works on the Nativity Scene or Belen near the altar of the Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph in Las Piñas City, more popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, on Tuesday as Simbang Gabi nears. Different Catholic churches have started preparing for the traditional series of dawn masses which will begin on December 16. 

Read More:  Christmas   Nativity Scene   Belen   Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph   Las Piñas   Bamboo Organ Church   dawn mass   Simbang Gabi   Christmas 2021   Pasko   Pasko 2021  