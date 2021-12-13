Pageant fans cheer for Miss Universe Philippines

MULTIMEDIA

Pageant fans cheer for Beatrice Gomez

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hairdressers react as they watch the live telecast of the Miss Universe coronation night at the Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City on Monday. Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez finished in the Top 5 with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu winning the coveted crown.