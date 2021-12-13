Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe crown

Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

Posted at Dec 13 2021 12:09 PM

India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 2021 Miss Universe

Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu poses after being declared winner of the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on Monday. The 21-year old beauty captured India’s third Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. 

Read More:  Miss Universe 2021   Miss India   Harnaaz Sandhu   Israel   Eilat  