Buying Christmas gifts

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA People start buying presents for Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2021 06:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to a clothing bazaar at the Taytay Rizal Market on Monday. With barely two weeks left before Christmas day, people are rushing to buy presents for their loved ones as the gift-giving tradition during the holidays lives on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Christmas holiday shoppers shopping gifts consumers Taytay market gift-giving regalo Christmas shopping Pasko Christmas 2021 Pasko 2021 Christmas pandemic Pasko pandemic /entertainment/12/14/21/marian-rivera-wont-forget-miss-universe-experience/sports/12/14/21/mobile-legends-blacklist-avenges-vs-onic-id-for-m3-survival/sports/12/14/21/pba-plenty-of-room-to-grow-for-ginebra-says-cone/sports/12/14/21/nba-nuggets-survive-jokics-ejection-hold-off-wizards/entertainment/12/14/21/f4-thailand-boys-over-flowers-to-stream-on-iwanttfc-abs-cbn-platforms