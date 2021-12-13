Home  >  Life

People start buying presents for Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 06:49 PM

Buying Christmas gifts

People flock to a clothing bazaar at the Taytay Rizal Market on Monday. With barely two weeks left before Christmas day, people are rushing to buy presents for their loved ones as the gift-giving tradition during the holidays lives on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

