Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Still Christmas after all

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2020 09:41 PM

Still Christmas after all

Residents stop to appreciate houses decorated with Christmas lights along Merced Street, Barangay 683 in Paco, Manila to welcome the Yuletide season on Sunday. The Philippines, known to celebrate the longest Christmas around the world, anticipates a toned down Yuletide celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  Christmas   COVID-19   pandemic   Paco   Manila   multimedia   multimedia photo  