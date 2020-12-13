MULTIMEDIA
Still Christmas after all
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 13 2020 09:41 PM
Residents stop to appreciate houses decorated with Christmas lights along Merced Street, Barangay 683 in Paco, Manila to welcome the Yuletide season on Sunday. The Philippines, known to celebrate the longest Christmas around the world, anticipates a toned down Yuletide celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
